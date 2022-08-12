Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Still In The Race For Matheus Nunes

Manchester City are still in the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, but are not currently the most interested club.

Matheus Nunes is only expected to become a realistic option for Manchester City if Bernardo Silva leaves the club, but the club are certainly continuing to monitor the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

West Ham United had a bid rejected for the player recently, and there are other Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City remain in the race for Matheus Nunes.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Manchester City are still in for Matheus Nunes, but are not currently the most interested club. Wolves are at the moment the club with the most concrete interest, with Liverpool hovering around in the background.

In terms of Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, Florian Plettenburg describes the interest as not hot. Wolves have the most outright interest, but Manchester City's situation is set to change if Barcelona attempt to sign Bernardo Silva.

Sporting Lisbon are holding out for a fee of around €35million for the player, who rejected the bid from West Ham United himself.

 The general belief is that the player knew bids from bigger clubs would come, which may rule any chance of Wolves signing him out, although the Portuguese contingent at the club may work in their favour.

The most likely Bernardo Silva replacement is still Lucas Paqueta due to how similar the two players are in terms of play style, but Matheus Nunes is certainly a player to keep an eye on due to his price tag.

