Manchester City are still interested in the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal. The centre-back has been on their radar for over a year now, but interest has become hotter since the news Nathan Ake would be departing.

Torres is set to leave his boyhood club, with Villarreal happy to sell to gain funds. The Spaniard may be available for a fee cheaper than his current release clause.

Pau Torres is linked to Manchester City

According to Graeme Bailey, Manchester City have again registered an interest in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal. Nathan Ake is close to joining Chelsea for £45million, and Pau Torres fits the profile of player the club would be looking for.

The only hiccup that may come should Manchester City approach the player to sign, is the fact he may have to be comfortable with not having as much game time. Nathan Ake played this role for City, so it's suspected his replacement may have to do the same.

Manchester City are desperate to replace Nathan Ake this summer, with Pol Ballus of the Athletic reporting it is a number one priority of the club. Josko Gvardiol is on the list, but RB Leipzig are unlikely to let the player leave this summer.

Will Manchester City sign Pau Torres?

