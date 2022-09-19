Report: Manchester City Are Thinking Of Jude Bellingham

Central midfield is a position Manchester City want to prioritise this season. Some of their players are ageing, and their are rumours of some wanting to leave the club next summer, so the club want a new player as a marquee signing in their.

A certain English midfielder from Borussia Dortmund is a player they are thinking of, and he is definitely admired internally at Manchester City.

It will likely not happen until next January if it is to happen, but Jude Bellingham is certainly a player Manchester City are admiring.

Jude Bellingham celebrating his goal against Manchester City last week. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Matteo Moretto of Revelo, Manchester City are thinking of Jude Bellingham ahead of next season to be their new marquee central midfielder.

Bellingham wants to move back to England after a very successful period at Borussia Dortmund in Germany, and their is a whole host of clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in making Bellingham their big name signing ahead of next season, and it will be a battle to see where he goes.

Jude Bellingham has interest in coming back to England. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Liverpool have been reported as front runners, but if Manchester City have another successful season like they did last season, it will be difficult to see why any player in world football would turn down Pep Guardiola's men.

Manchester City admire the player, and he will definitely be a huge name on the list next season for their next central midfield signing.

