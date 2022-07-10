Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Yet To Contact Villarreal Over Centre-Back Pau Torres

Manchester City have not yet contacted Villarreal over centre-back Pau Torres. There is interest from Manchester City in the player, along with others as they look to find a suitable replacement for Nathan Ake.  

But it has been confirmed that the club are yet to contact Villarreal regarding the signing of the Spanish International.

Pau Torres

Pau Torres celebrates afte scoring against Juventus in the Champions League

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are yet to contact Villarreal over Pau Torres. He is a player they appreciate, alongside Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but the club have not made contact with either team regarding the players.

Nathan Ake is set to leave Manchester City, and a replacement is seen as fundamental going forward. Tutto Juve reported earlier that City were set to make a £76million bid for Matthijs De Ligt, but it is unknown whether that will be enough to seal a deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Torres will be available for around £45million after Villarreal missed out on the Champions League and the Europa League last season. The club will need to make up for the financial losses that come with missing out on that competition.

Pau Torres would reportedly be open to a move, the player was on Manchester United's list too, but they are going hard for Lisandro Martinez instead.

Who will Manchester City sign at centre-back?

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1011601443h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Asked To Leave Manchester City Amid Interest From Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett21 minutes ago
imago1013052930h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Rejected An Approach From Chelsea For Centre-Back Aymeric Laporte

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1013091049h
Transfer Rumours

New Manchester City Signings Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez Unveiled At The Etihad Stadium

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1010201906h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make £76million Bid For Matthijs De Ligt To Replace Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Will Undergo His Chelsea Medical Today Ahead Of Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Laporte Spain Cover
Features/Opinions

Aymeric Laporte Returns Home to Agen to See Local Stadium Named After the Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want Yan Couto To Leave On Loan And Not Permanently

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Appreciate RB Leipzig Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol But Are Yet To Make A Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago