Report: Manchester City Await Jude Bellingham's Decision

Manchester City are battling it out with two other European giants for one of the most sought out after players on the planet.

They are at the forefront of the clubs battling it out for the signature for Jude Bellingham and there is set to be a big decision about his future in the upcoming week.

The 19-year-old is set to be one of the most expensive players ever and it will be Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City all battling it out as they all sit patiently waiting to see what the former Birmingham City mans decision is after crunch talks with Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jude Bellingham decision has Liverpool, Real Madrid and Liverpool waiting

According to 90min.com Borussia Dortmund expect Jude Bellingham to say in the coming weeks where he wants to play next season which will then accelerate the transfer which is set to break records.

Real Madrid and Manchester City seemingly have the advantage over Liverpool due to the financial side of the deal.

He has recently returned to training with Dortmund at a Marbella winter camp after a successful World Cup which will have elevated interest and his price but he was considering his future before the tournament in Qatar.

Borussia Dortmund have hope that he will remain for another 12 months whilst Liverpool still remain confident he will be convinced to join.

Real Madrid and City are both happy with the deals they have offered Bellingham so now wait for his decision.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo