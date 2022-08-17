Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Believe It's Impossible To Find Bernardo Silva Replacement

Bernardo Silva has been key under Pep Guardiola since he took over as manager however there has been many rumours  he could be interested in a move away this summer but due to there only been a couple of weeks until the transfer window it looks unlikely a deal will go ahead.

Barcelona have had a rebuild during the window signing Andreas Christensen, Frank Kessie Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi but they don't' anticipate on stopping there.

They are desperate to get Bernardo Silva at the Nou Camp but it would appear they have left it too late.

Bernardo Silva

Silva has been at Manchester City since 2017

Due to Barcelona's financial issues they have not been able to submit an offer for the Portuguese international yet and now there is only two weeks left for any deal to happen so City do  not want to go into any negotiations  it is too late for them to find a replacement according to The Athletic.

The Premier League Champions may have considered entering talks with the Spanish giants earlier in the window but it would appear they have left it too late with Silva now even considering signing a new deal at City even though his head was turned by Barcelona.

He has been a key man under Guardiola and he would find it almost impossible to find a player with all the qualities Silva has which is why they have been so desperate to keep hold of him.

