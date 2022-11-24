Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Brazilian Loanee Failing To Impress, Could Be Set For Early Return To Current Premier League Champions

(Photo by IMAGO / Fotoarena)

Manchester City will be disappointed with the loan of one of their current youngsters, failing to perform over in Portugal.

It could be only a matter of time before Manchester City fans see the return of Brazilian prospect Kayky, who is currently on loan at Pacos de Ferreira in the top division of Portuguese football.

As per O Jogo, via Sport Witness, the Portuguese club are unconvinced by Kayky since his loan move this summer and could be ready to axe the 19-year-old's deal six months early, with Man City hoping for the player to be on loan until June of 2023.

Kayky Manchester City

The young talent, who has been likened to Neymar due to his dribbling ability, signed for the current Premier League champions from Fluminense in the summer of 2021 for €10million.

Having impressed in the Premier League 2 for City's academy, and even given senior minutes by Pep Guardiola during the 2021/22 season, it would be a huge disappointment if Kayky's loan deal is cut short.

The Brazilian has only racked up 307 minutes for the side sat bottom of the Primeira Liga table and has been unable to make the squad for Pacos de Ferreira's previous few games.

The future of Kayky's career could be about to change, with it all "in Manchester City's hands".

