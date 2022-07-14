Report: Manchester City Can Afford A Deal For PSG Star Neymar

One of the world's most renowned football players Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer after the dramatic Kylian Mbappe contract extension which has effectively made the Frenchman director of football of the Parisian club.

Mbappe is not to keen on keeping the Brazilian at the club and PSG have been open to offers this summer however not many clubs have been reportedly linked with the most expensive footballer of all time.

Neymar in action at The Etihad IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However now the Premier League Champions are reportedly back in for the forward according to Josh Wilson.

Manchester City have let go of two key attackers of the Pep Guardiola reign in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus which also possibly could leave them short in the wing positions so a move could make sense.

Due to Sterling and Jesus leaving it also means, according to the report, that City can now afford Neymar's wages which would be a large amount.

Guardiola has always wanted Neymar but his wage demands have been too high and it never looked likely that PSG would sell.

Now that has all changed as due to being 30-years-old PSG are willing to cut their losses and only look for £50 million for the player they paid £198 million for in 2017.

It would still be a shock if this deal does happen however City do now have the financial capabilities to complete the transfer, which would rock the footballing world.

