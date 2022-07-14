Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Can Afford A Deal For PSG Star Neymar

One of the world's most renowned football players Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer after the dramatic Kylian Mbappe contract extension which has effectively made the Frenchman director of football of the Parisian club.

Mbappe is not to keen on keeping the Brazilian at the club and PSG have been open to offers this summer however not many clubs have been reportedly linked with the most expensive footballer of all time.

Neymar

Neymar in action at The Etihad

However now the Premier League Champions are reportedly back in for the forward according to Josh Wilson.

Manchester City have let go of two key attackers of the Pep Guardiola reign in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus which also possibly could leave them short in the wing positions so a move could make sense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Due to Sterling and Jesus leaving it also means, according to the report, that City can now afford Neymar's wages which would be a large amount.

Guardiola has always wanted Neymar but his wage demands have been too high and it never looked likely that PSG would sell.

Now that has all changed as due to being 30-years-old PSG are willing to cut their losses and only look for £50 million for the player they paid £198 million for in 2017.

It would still be a shock if this deal does happen however City do now have the financial capabilities to complete the transfer, which would rock the footballing world.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have An Interest In Aston Villa Youngster

By Elliot Thompson43 minutes ago
Palmer vs Swindon Town
News

'Trust The Process'- Young Midfielder Cole Palmer Speaks On Manchester City Ambitions

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Zinchenko_Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Look To Replace Oleksandr Zinchenko And Nathan Ake

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
David Raum
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Monitor Hoffenheim Defender David Raum As Marc Cucurella Alternative

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want £30M+ For Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Juventus Set To Rival Manchester City For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal's Pursuit Of Oleksandr Zinchenko May Speed Up Marc Cucurella Transfer To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Zack Steffen in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Zach Steffen Is Currently Undergoing His Middlesbrough

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago