Report: Manchester City Centre Back Ko Itakura Joins Borussia Monchengladbach In €5m Deal

Manchester City centre-back Ko Itakura has finally signed for German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of €5million. The Japanese defender has been in talks with Monchengladbach for a number of weeks now, and the deal is finally completed.

It is the second sale Manchester City have made in two days, with Darko Gyabi signing for Leeds in a €7million deal yesterday. Manchester City are continuing to make good profit from players who haven't been first-team regulars in this window.

Ko Itakura on loan at Schalke last season

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have sold Ko Itakura to Borussia Monchengladbach for €5million. The defender spent last season out on loan at Schalke, but the German club couldn't afford to keep him permanently due to financial trouble.

Ex-Norwich coach Daniel Farke was keen on Itakura, and has made him a Monchengladbach player.

Ko Itakura, 25, has signed a deal with Borussia Monchengladbach until June 30th 2026. The Japanese player player has never made an appearance for Manchester City's first team.

Darko Gyabi, Gavin Bazunu, Gabriel Jesus, Pedro Porro and Ko Itakura have now left the club in transfer deals. With Raheem Sterling expected to be next.

Is this a good move for Ko Itakura?

