Report: Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Hints At Kalvin Phillips Transfer In Recent Interview

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano may have confirmed Manchester City's interest in Kalvin Phillips officially while appearing on a recent podcast speaking about the clubs relationship with Barcelona.

Ferran Soriano was asked about Manchester City's summer transfer window, and in particular if they were interested in any of Barcelona's players. Many would have felt Frenkie De Jong's named would be dropped, but it wasn't the position or player Soriano suggested they needed.

Ferran Soriano

Ferran Soriano with Pep Guardiola

"We need a replacement for Fernandinho, we have one in Rodri, but we need another because the season is very long"

"At Barcelona there is no striker, no holding midfielder"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Soriano suggests Barcelona is not where they are looking for the positions they need, and Kalvin Phillips happens to play in the exact position Ferran Soriano is referencing.

Reports recently suggested Kalvin Phillips is close to a move from Leeds United. They have already signed Marc Roca from Bayern Munich, and are looking at other replacements already in anticipation for Kalvin Phillips departure.

Manchester City will have to pay around €60million, but it will be €60million well spent on a top class Premier League midfielder.

Was Ferran Soriano referencing Kalvin Phillips in this podcast?

