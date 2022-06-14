Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Close In On Brighton & Hove Albion Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are hoping to seal a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from The Seagulls after a fine 21/22 campaign in the Premier League.

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton.

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton.

Ekrem Konur reported yesterday that Manchester City had accelerated talks with the left-back, and even announced Brighton & Hove Albion had contacted replacements. 

Charlotte Dunckner reported this morning that the Manchester club hoped to raise £200million in funds from sales, and want to pursue Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips with that money.

The former Barcelona B player signed for Brighton & Hove Albion after an impressive La Liga Santander campaign with Getafe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Cucurella has made 35 appearances since, scoring one solitary goal against Manchester City's fierce rivals Manchester United.

Marc Cucurella in Brighton's away jersey.

Marc Cucurella in Brighton's away jersey.

The full-back is valued at £50million by Brighton & Hove Albion. This would be their second big money departure of the summer after it was revealed Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £25million deal for Yves Bissouma.

Manchester City are hoping to offload Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Gavin Bazunu and even academy prospects like Yangel Herrera and Morgan Rogers. 

It's set to be a busy window for the Premier League Champions.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Grealish vs WHU Away 3
News

Jack Grealish Shares Thoughts On Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City

By Jake Mahon20 minutes ago
Jamie Carragher
News

Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Thinks Signing Erling Haaland Doesn't Instantly Change Things

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Isaak Toure
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Closing In On Signing French Centre Back

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
imago1012036751h
Features/Opinions

Manchester City Reveal of Erling Braut Haaland Transfer Didn’t Stop at the Retro Photoshoot on Twitter

By Matt Skinner13 hours ago
Haaland New
News

Erling Haaland Reveals First Conversation With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Kalvin
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City have 'Submitted a Bid' for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

By Alex Caddick15 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Pushing For Kalvin Phillips

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Ferna Fulham 2
News

Retrospective: A look back on Fernandinho's time at Manchester City

By Alex Caddick18 hours ago