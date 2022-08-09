Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Close To Completing Sergio Gomez Deal

Manchester City are very close to completing the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht with the deal worth up to £10 million.

Pep Guardiola had made strengthening the left-back position a priority this summer and he wanted Marc Cucurella as he was his number on target but Brighton's price tag was too much for City who weren't willing to pay £50 million for him so Chelsea ended up swooping in to acquire his services instead.

Sergio Gomez

Gomez has only been at Anderlecht since 2021

Therefore City looked at alternatives which is why they were in talks with Belgian side Anderlecht for Spaniard Sergio Gomez and now according to Fabrizio Romano a deal is very close to being completed for the 21-year-old

The fee will be in excess of £10 million with the details being discussed in their final stages meaning the transfer should be done very soon.

When Gomes was first linked it was suggested that City would still look for another full-back as well as him as they were prepared to send him out on loan to City Football Group side Girona in La Liga.

Sergio Gomez

Gomez was at Borussia Dortmund before he joined Anderlecht

However that now does not appear the be case with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club would like to keep him and not send him to Spain.

So that could also end City's search for another left-back after Rayan Ait-Nouri and Borna Sosa were rumoured to be alternatives for Cucurella but Gomez appears to be the one Guardiola will go with instead.

