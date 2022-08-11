Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Closing In On £15million Sergio Gomez Deal

Manchester City are now closing in on the £15million signing of Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez.

Sergio Gomez is steps away from becoming Manchester City's newest recruit, as Pep Guardiola's men close in on the Spanish left-back. The player is close to joining in a deal worth £15million, and has chances to stay as part of the first-team next season.

Manchester City are still searching for a more senior left-back, and will make a decision on Sergio Gomez's involvement next season soon.

Sergio Gomez

Manchester City are now closing in on Sergio Gomez.

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City are closing in on the £15million signing of Anderlecht full-back Sergio Gomez ahead of the new season.

Sergio Gomez is seen as a player for the future by Manchester City, but may be used in the first-team this season if the club cannot identify a suitable senior left-back to come into the team.

Manchester City have no direct target for the left-back spot after losing out on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, and may have to speed up Sergio Gomez involvement ahead of schedule. The initial plan was to loan the player to Girona next season, but that is being discussed internally.

The Anderlecht left-back is now set to fly into England to have his medical and sign the necessary paperwork in order to become a Manchester City player.

Sergio Gomez registered a goal or assists every 45 minutes last season in the Belgian League from full-back. Have Manchester City unearthed a gem?

