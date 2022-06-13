Report: Manchester City Closing In On Signing French Centre Back

After the signing of Erling Haaland, the Premier League Champions have not rested on their laurels as they are ready to sign some reinforcements for the backline.

Le Havre center-back Isaak Touré is set to join Manchester City and get sent back out on loan straightaway for the forthcoming season.

Isaak Touré in action for Le Havre IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to French outlet L'equipe Touré have stated that the 6 ft 9-inch defender is expected to leave on loan with Troyes being an option as they are part of the City Football Group.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle and Marseille but Manchester City have beaten the competition for the prospect.

Last season Touré played 18 games in all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

He is an under 17 and under 19 French international with a move to Manchester City he will be hoping it will give him a bigger chance to get a France cap in the future.

Having been in Le Havre's academy since 2014 Touré signed his professional contract with the club in 2020.

City fans will be hoping the youngster has a similar stint at the club that his namesake Kolo did as the Ivory Coast star as he won the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League the following year.

