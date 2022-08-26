Report: Manchester City Confident Bernardo Silva Will Stay

Manchester City are confident Bernardo Silva will stay at the club.

Ferran Soriano publicly declared Manchester City's summer business was completed two days ago, and according to reports that might truly be the case. Manchester City are said to be confident that Bernardo Silva will stay this summer.

Manchester City are reluctant to let a player leave with so little time left in the window.

Manchester City are confident of keeping Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Manchester City are confident that Bernardo Silva will stay at the club this season. The club are not expected to change their stance, and no offer would make them sell with this little time left in the transfer window.

Bernardo Silva has made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona this summer, but Manchester City need a suitable fee and a replacement before the window closes.

The fee could be possible, but the chance of finding an extremely suitable replacement in the next five days is highly unlikely. Losing the player now with nobody coming in would seriously damage Manchester City's title chances.

The saga may not end when the window does eventually close. Barcelona will stay interested, and may even try to sign the player in January, or next summer.

Duncan Castles reported last night that Bernardo Silva had agreed personal terms with PSG, but Manchester City rejected the bid from the French club. They are not expected to change their stance, and Bernardo Silva is expected to stay.

