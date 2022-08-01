Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Confirm They Will Not Raise Bid For Marc Cucurella

Manchester City have confirmed they will not raise their bid for Marc Cucurella after Chelsea hijacked the deal this morning.

Manchester City have effectively ruled themselves out of the race for Marc Cucurella today after the club confirmed they would not raise their bid. Chelsea are willing to pay the asking price for the player, and Manchester City are not willing to rise above £40million. 

Chelsea are now expected to complete the signing of Cucurella in the coming days.

Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are effectively out of the race for Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have confirmed they are not willing to raise their bid for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella. Chelsea are currently in discussions with Brighton and with the player in order to conclude the deal. 

The Blue's from Stamford Bridge are willing to match the asking price Brighton have set for Cucurella, but the Blue's from the Etihad will not rise above £40million. 

The player's preference was Manchester City. The prospect was viewed a  dream by Cucurella, and the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola was something that really excited him. 

Despite the fact he preferred City, the player is open to a move to Chelsea. Marcos Alonso is set to leave, and Marc Cucurella will be his replacement to battle for the left-back spot with Ben Chilwell.

Manchester City will not try for alternatives in the coming days. The club have a list, and will take their time working out which player is the best option.

Names on the list include Raphael Guerreiro, Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo.

