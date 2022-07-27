Report: Manchester City Considering Allowing James McAtee To Go On Loan

Manchester City are considering allowing James McAtee to go on loan next season, but only if clubs can give absolute guarantees surrounding his playing time for the season. McAtee is wanted by a number of clubs, and while City want to keep him around the first team fold next season, recognise a loan may help his development.

City are prepared to allow McAtee to leave on loan, but will not accept any permanent approaches.

Manchester City are considering allowing James McAtee to leave on loan. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to the MailOnline, Manchester City are prepared to allow James McAtee to leave on loan, but only if the club can offer him guaranteed game time ahead of the season.

McAtee has a number of clubs interested in his signature, and while City would prefer to keep him at the club next season, guaranteed game time on loan at a high level club may benefit the player more.

City will not allow McAtee to leave on a permanent, as he is highly rated within the club.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are two Premier League clubs interested in his signature, while across the pond in Spain Villarreal have thrown their name into the hat for the young English midfielder.

Sam Lee reported last week that while City wanted to keep McAtee around the first team next season, the sheer number of clubs wanting him on loan is forcing the could into considering the option.

McAtee loves the club and it will be ultimately up to him whether he feels a loan is the best option, or whether he will fight for his place for game time at City ahead of the new season.

