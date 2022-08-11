Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Continue To Monitor Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester City are continuing to monitor Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in their pursuit of a left-back this summer.

Despite having a torrid afternoon against Leeds on the opening day of the Premier League season, Manchester City are continuing to monitor Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Pep Guardiola and his team have narrowed down a couple of options for the senior left-back role, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is one of those players.

According to Mike McGrath from the Telegraph, Manchester City are continuing to monitor Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves despite a poor afternoon against Leeds last weekend. The full-back was arguably at fault for both Leeds goals, but Manchester City still have interest in the player.

There are other players on the list, but the French defender is the only one who currently has Premier League experience. Rayan Ait-Nouri has 45 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, which is already a wealth of experience at the young age of 21.

Manchester City are expected to discuss the options internally and see which player they feel will suit the project the best.

The signing of Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez should be completed in the coming days, but Pep Guardiola wants a more senior left-back ahead of the new season. 

The Manchester City manager will give Sergio Gomez a chance to prove himself in training, but is expected to bring in another senior left-back regardless.

It will be interesting to see which player the club decide on.

