Report: Manchester City Could Be Ready To Make A Move For Rafael Leao

Manchester City could be ready to make a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, with Pep Guardiola's men having heavy interest in the player.

Rafael Leao is gathering interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world after his breakout season last year in Seria A for AC Milan, and Manchester City could be ready to make their move for the player.

Leao has impressed so far this season for the Italian Giants, and more and more clubs are registering their interest in the Portuguese International. 

Central midfield is a priority for Pep Guardiola's side, but the chance to sign a winger the quality of Rafael Leao will not be passed up on.

Manchester City could be about to move for Rafael Leao.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Manchester City could be about to make a move for Rafael Leao. Pep Guardiola's side never replaced Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus directly, and with the poor form of some of their wingers so far this season, Leao has become massive option.

Leao is yet to sign a new contract at AC Milan, and Calcio Mercato believe time is not running out due to the increasing interest the player is gathering from various European Giants, Manchester City being one of them.

Jude Bellingham will be a priority for the club next summer, but as we know Manchester City are extremely wealthy, and the signings of both players in one window is not beyond the realms of possibility.

It is certainly one to keep an eye on as Rafael Leao continues to impress, the Premier League is hard to turn down these days.

