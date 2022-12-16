Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo

With Manchester City's centre-back roster consisting of Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, and John Stones, playing time is not always guaranteed, especially under Pep Guardiola's reign.

The rumour mill has begun to spin, with just days left until the winter transfer window opens. However, some players, it appears, are looking ahead to the summer.

According to The Transfer Exchange Show, Nathan Ake could be allowed to leave Man City next summer, followed by Spanish centre-back Laporte.

Due to significant knee surgery in the summer, Laporte has struggled for club minutes since his recovery but has experienced a whirlwind FIFA World Cup campaign with Spain, playing two full matches against Costa Rica and Germany, before being knocked out by Morocco after extra time.

The 28-year-old has played just four Premier League games and could see his City career end next summer.

Ake, on the other hand, had a slow start to his City career after a £40million move from Bournemouth in 2020. However, the Dutchman is now a fan-favourite at the Etihad, and most Cityzens will be sad to see the back of Ake.

The 28-year-old went into the World Cup with over 800 minutes for City, experiencing a successful run to the quarterfinals, before falling short to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties.

Both players are hugely important assets to the club, with both able to adapt to playing full-back if called upon - a huge loss if either were to leave in the summer of 2023.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Emirates FA Cup: Manchester City Learn Third Round Opponents - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina Training - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

'Brilliant'- Ilkay Gundogan Praises Bayern Munich And Barcelona Starlets - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More