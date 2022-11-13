Report: Manchester City Could Lose Ilkay Gündoğan In January Transfer Window

With Ilkay Gündoğan's current contract at Manchester City expiring next summer, transfer rumours around the German have already been swirling for months.

It is believed that Pep Guardiola wishes to extend the midfielder's stay at the club, with the 31-year-old content with more years at the Etihad. However, there has been no progress to extend the player's contract as of yet.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning on a transfer for Gündoğan during the winter transfer, with Xavi an admirer of the Cityzen.

(Photo by IMAGO / Jan Huebner)

There is no secret that Barcelona's first choice is fellow Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but with the transfer of the Portuguese star proving to be difficult, Gündoğan is the next best thing.

However, the German international is a very important cog in Guardiola's system, even taking the captain's armband on occasion since his £24million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and is one of the most experienced players in the City dressing room.

With almost 300 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 51 goals and assisting 35 others, Gündoğan is an integral part of the current team, and it will be a sad day when the German finally leaves.

Departure in January seems unlikely, however, with City not expected to bring in any signings during the transfer window.

