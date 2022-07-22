Report: Manchester City Could Make A Move For Fulham's Antonee Robinson

Manchester City have been linked with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella throughout the transfer window and have had a bid rejected in recent days as they did not meet the valuation so therefore they could turn their attention to a different Premier League left-back.

Antonee Robinson has been at Fulham for two years joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and has made himself a starter under Marco Silva but he may be on the move to Manchester City if Brighton stand firm on their £50 million valuation of Cucurella according to Statcity.

Robinson in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The USA international played 37 games in all competitions last season scoring two goals and getting four assists whilst Fulham won the Championship title.

At just 24-years-old he could be an option for the future and a good understudy to Joao Cancelo for Pep Guardiola.

He should also be a much cheaper option than Cucurella however the Spanish full-back is very keen on joining the Premier League Champions and is disappointed with how high the price is that The Seagulls have put on him.

Cucurella in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It has also been reported that Guardiola is more than happy to go into the season without signing a left-back at all as he believes that Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake can do a job in the full-back position.

That would of course leave him a man down at centre-back if they were to play there regularly though but new signing Kalvin Phillips did play at the back against Club America so that could potentially become a regular feature if neither one of Cucurella or Robinson come in before the deadline.

Either deal could be a late one in the market.

