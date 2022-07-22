Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Could Make A Move For Fulham's Antonee Robinson

Manchester City have been linked with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella throughout the transfer window and have had a bid rejected in recent days as they did not meet the valuation so therefore they could turn their attention to a different Premier League left-back.

Antonee Robinson has been at Fulham for two years joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and has made himself a starter under Marco Silva but he may be on the move to Manchester City if Brighton stand firm on their £50 million valuation of Cucurella according to Statcity.

Antonee Robinson

Robinson in action 

The USA international played 37 games in all competitions last season scoring two goals and getting four assists whilst Fulham won the Championship title.

At just 24-years-old he could be an option for the future and a good understudy to Joao Cancelo for Pep Guardiola.

He should also be a much cheaper option than Cucurella however the Spanish full-back is very keen on joining the Premier League Champions and is disappointed with how high the price is that The Seagulls have put on him.

Cucurella

Cucurella in action 

It has also been reported that Guardiola is more than happy to go into the season without signing a left-back at all as he believes that Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake can do a job in the full-back position.

That would of course leave him a man down at centre-back if they were to play there regularly though but new signing Kalvin Phillips did play at the back against Club America so that could potentially become a regular feature if neither one of Cucurella or Robinson come in before the deadline.

Either deal could be a late one in the market.

