Report: Manchester City Could Move For Matheus Nunes If Ilkay Gundogan Leaves

Manchester City have held a long standing interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, with Pep Guardiola lauding him one of the best players in the world. If Ilkay Gundogan does decide to leave Manchester City, the club may move for Matheus Nunes to replace him.

City will almost certainly sign a midfielder if Gundogan is to leave, as well as the rumoured Bernardo Silva to Barcelona links.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting

Matheus Nunes is linked with Manchester City.

According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Matheus Nunes. Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move away from City this season, and Nunes would be the perfect replacement for the German.

Liverpool are unlikely to move for another midfielder this summer despite interest, and are expected to wait till next summer to chase Jude Bellingham. Manchester City may have a free run at the midfielder.

Nunes is most often deployed as a central midfielder, but has played in both the attacking role and the defensive role. He scored three goals and recorded two assists last season for Sporting in Liga Nos.

Manchester City will be hopeful Ilkay Gundogan doesn't leave considering how important of a player he is, but to have a player like Matheus Nunes available as a replacement isn't a bad alternative.

