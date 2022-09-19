Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Could Sign Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

Manchester City could sign AC Milan winger and Chelsea target Rafael Leao in the coming months.

Rafael Leao is the man of the moment, and every club with a bit of sense are looking to try and sign him in the coming months from AC Milan. The Italian club will put up some resistance, but player power is unstoppable in the modern game.

Chelsea want the player, and had a bid rejected by Milan in the summer for his services. Manchester City may now swoop in and test the resolve of the Italians.

It would take a huge fee to sign the player, but Manchester City want the player.

Rafael Leao

Manchester City are keen on Rafael Leao

According to Calcio Mercato and the Daily Express, Manchester City want to sign Rafael Leao in the coming months. The player is hugely sought after, and the Blue's from Manchester are keen on him.

Pep Guardiola is a massive admirer of the player, and wants him at the Etihad next season.

Manchester City have reportedly formulated a plan to try and sign the Portuguese winger. With the World Cup approaching, Leao's stock is expected to rise even further.

His price tag at the minute is around £95million, and Chelsea found out in the summer AC Milan will not let him go easily. Leao won the league with Milan last season, and also won Seria A player of the year.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea are also interested in the player, and had a bid rejected

It is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months, City need a winger, and Rafael Leao is one of the best around at the moment.

