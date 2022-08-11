Report: Manchester City Could Swoop For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

Manchester City could swoop for Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes this summer amid rumours Bernardo Silva may be leaving the club.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Matheus Nunes, and may be interested in bringing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Manchester this summer. Bernardo Silva is rumoured to be going to Barcelona, and Manchester City will have to act fast in the market if he does. Matheus Nunes could be a perfect option.

Sporting Lisbon are holding out for around €50million for the player.

Matheus Nunes could be a target for Manchester City IMAGO/NURPHOTO

According to Pedro Almeida, Pep Guardiola may advance with the signing of Matheus Nunes if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer. Liverpool have an interest in the player after Thiago picked up an injury against Fulham, but Manchester City may swoop in for the player if Bernardo Silva joins Barcelona.

The Manchester club are set to make around £85million from the sale of Bernardo Silva, and the fee for Matheus Nunes is certainly an affordable fee.

Lucas Paqueta is also an option for Pep Guardiola's side, and maybe the more likely of the two considering his similarities to Bernardo Silva. Lyon want a fee of around €60-65million for the Brazilian, which is again very affordable for Manchester City.

Liverpool may try and make a move for the player due to their injuries in midfield, so it may come down to a battle between the two clubs if they both decide to pursue the player.

Will Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes?

