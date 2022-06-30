Report: Manchester City Currently Have No Intention Of Selling Nathan Ake
Contrary to many reports Manchester City are not willing to sell defender Nathan Ake and is would take a mammoth bid for any of the sides interested to get his services for the forthcoming campaign.
Chelsea have been strong favourites for signing the Holland international as Thomas Tuchel wants him to replace the departed Antonio Rudiger who has joined European Champions Real Madrid.
The two sides were supposedly getting close to an agreement but those reports have been shut down by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.
Due to the fact that Manchester City only have four senior centre-backs they do not have any intention of selling Ake and if they do a a replacement must be lined-up.
Read More
Having paid £41 million for Ake only two seasons ago the Premier League Champions would want a price of at least £50 million so they have make some profit on the former Bournemouth man.
Two seasons ago Liverpool went into the campaign with only three senior centre-backs which was a risk that backfired due to an injury crisis at the back for Jurgen Klopp's men which meant they had to play midfielders and youth players throughout the season.
It is a prime example as to why City should not let Ake go unless there is a replacement which is set to be the plan.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer