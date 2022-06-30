Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Currently Have No Intention Of Selling Nathan Ake

Contrary to many reports Manchester City are not willing to sell defender Nathan Ake and is would take a mammoth bid for any of the sides interested to get his services for the forthcoming campaign.

Chelsea have been strong favourites for signing the Holland international as Thomas Tuchel wants him to replace the departed Antonio Rudiger who has joined European Champions Real Madrid.

Nathan Ake

Ake on international duty

The two sides were supposedly getting close to an agreement but those reports have been shut down by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

Due to the fact that Manchester City only have four senior centre-backs they do not have any intention of selling Ake and if they do a a replacement must be lined-up.

Having paid £41 million for Ake only two seasons ago the Premier League Champions would want a price of at least £50 million so they have make some profit on the former Bournemouth man.

Ake celebrating with Ruben Dias

Ake celebrating with Ruben Dias

Two seasons ago Liverpool went into the campaign with only three senior centre-backs which was a risk that backfired due to an injury crisis at the back for Jurgen Klopp's men which meant they had to play midfielders and youth players throughout the season.

It is a prime example as to why City should not let Ake go unless there is a replacement which is set to be the plan.

