Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Is On Southampton's List Of Full Back Targets

Issa Kabore is one Southampton's full back targets, according to a report. The 21-year-old impressed last season on loan at Troyes, and is believed to have many clubs vying for his signature as a result.

The Burkina Faso international was signed by City in 2020, but is yet to play a game for the sky blues. The defender was immediately loaned back to his former side KV Mechelen following his signing, and spent last season on loan at Troyes.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Thanks to his impressive spell at Troyes, the defender has a number of clubs interested in signing him. Brentford and Nice are believed to be interested in the full back, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nottingham Forest have had a bid of £17million turned down for the Burkina Faso international.

It has also been reported that Southampton are interested in Kabore, and it now appears he is one of three targets Southampton are eyeing at right back. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that Kabore, Brandon Williams and Marcus Pedersen are on Southampton's 'radar'.

Southampton have already signed two youngsters from City in Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Kabore joined them. Former City Head of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields has joined the Saints as their Head of Senior Recruitment and it seems he is keen to raid the cityzens for their young talent, having already worked with a number of their junior players.

