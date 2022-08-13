Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Joins Marseille On Loan

Manchester City defender Issa Kabore's proposed loan deal to Marseille is now a done deal. The player will arrive in Marseille today.

Manchester City have added another loan deal to their long list of loan's this summer, with Issa Kabore joining Marseille on loan. There was interest from Southampton and Nottingham Forest, but the Burkina Faso international will return to France and join Marseille.

Issa Kabore had a successful loan spell at Troyes in France last year.

Issa Kabore in action for Troyes

Issa Kabore will join Marseille on loan.

According to 

Fabrizio Romano, Issa Kabore's loan deal to Marseille is now a done deal and confirmed. The player will arrive in Marseille today, and joins the club until June 2023.

There is a €20million option to buy in the deal should Marseille still want to keep hold of the player at the end of the deal, with Manchester City seemingly happy to part ways with the player.

Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, and has been the subject of heavy interest ever since. Southampton had a bid rejected for the full-back, and also tried to acquire his services on loan.

Nottingham Forest expressed their interest before signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, but the right-back is now set to return to France and play his football with Marseille. Marseille also completed the signing of ex-Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez yesterday.

Will Issa Kabore be a success in France?

