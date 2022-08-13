Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Joins Marseille On Loan
Manchester City defender Issa Kabore's proposed loan deal to Marseille is now a done deal. The player will arrive in Marseille today.
Manchester City have added another loan deal to their long list of loan's this summer, with Issa Kabore joining Marseille on loan. There was interest from Southampton and Nottingham Forest, but the Burkina Faso international will return to France and join Marseille.
Issa Kabore had a successful loan spell at Troyes in France last year.
According to
Fabrizio Romano, Issa Kabore's loan deal to Marseille is now a done deal and confirmed. The player will arrive in Marseille today, and joins the club until June 2023.
Read More
There is a €20million option to buy in the deal should Marseille still want to keep hold of the player at the end of the deal, with Manchester City seemingly happy to part ways with the player.
Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, and has been the subject of heavy interest ever since. Southampton had a bid rejected for the full-back, and also tried to acquire his services on loan.
Nottingham Forest expressed their interest before signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, but the right-back is now set to return to France and play his football with Marseille. Marseille also completed the signing of ex-Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez yesterday.
Will Issa Kabore be a success in France?
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores To Put Manchester City 1-0 Up Over Club America
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Puts Manchester City 2-1 Up Over Club America
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest