Report: Manchester City Defender Nahuel Ferraresi Will Join Sao Paulo On Loan

Manchester City defender Nahuel Ferraresi is set to join Sao Paulo on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the loan in 2023.

Manchester City are set to allow another player to go on loan in Nahuel Ferraresi. The Venezuelan centre-back is set to join Brazilian club Sao Paulo until 2023, with an option to buy at the end of the loan.

It continue the trend this summer of Manchester City players leaving the club on loan in pursuit of other ventures.

Nahuel Ferraresi

Nahuel Ferraresi is set to join Sao Paulo on loan.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Nahuel Ferraresi is set to join Brazilian club Sao Paulo on loan until 2023. There is a €6million option to buy at the end of the loan should Sao Paulo decide to keep the player.

The deal is set to be made official very soon, with Pedro Sepulveda reporting that the deal is imminent.

Nahuel Ferraresi is a centre-back who can play right-back. The player has appeared for Venezuela 19 times and has scored one goal for his country. Manchester City signed Nahuel Ferraresi in 2017 from Táchira in Venezuela.

Since joining Manchester City, Nahuel Ferraresi five clubs. Most recently the centre-back spent last season on loan at Portuguese side Estoril Praia. The player has never played for Manchester City's senior team or their under-23 team.

Liam Delap is set to be the next loanee out the door after Nahuel Ferraresi, with the English striker tipped to join Stoke City.

