Report: Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake Is Happy To Stay At The Club

Nathan Ake is happy to stay at Manchester City next season, although the move to Chelsea that fell through was a tempting prospect for the Dutchman.

Nathan Ake nearly left the club weeks ago before his proposed move to Chelsea fell through, but the player is happy to continue at Manchester City. Ake was the subject of interest from Chelsea, and but for the clubs not being able to agree on a valuation for him, may be playing at Stamford Bridge next season.

Ake is set to stay at the club, and may be an important fixture in the side going forward next season.

Nathan Ake is happy to stay at the club next season. IMAGO / News Images

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Nathan Ake is happy to stay at Manchester City next season. The interest from Chelsea was certainly tempting for the player, but he was never desperate to leave the Premier League Champions.

Chelsea wanted to bring the player back to the club this summer, but couldn't agree on a valuation for him with Manchester City. Chelsea have since gone on to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and have had an offer for Wesley Fofana rejected this morning according to L'Equipe.

Manchester City will be happy Ake is staying, as their search for a replacement in case he joined Chelsea wasn't too successful. Josko Gvardiol, Pau Torres and even Jules Kounde were targets, but Torres and Gvardiol both look to be staying at their clubs and Kounde is now a Barcelona player.

Will Nathan Ake be important this season?

Read More Manchester City Coverage: