Report: Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake Is Now Very Close To Signing For Chelsea

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is now reportedly very close to signing for Chelsea in a £45million deal. The Dutch defender is steps away from becoming Chelsea's third signing of the window, after Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Ake is set to leave Manchester City in search of some more game time before the world cup in November, with Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal putting a huge emphasis on his players being active for their clubs.

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is close to joining Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nathan Ake is now really close to becoming a Chelsea player. Ake and PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe are set to be Chelsea's next two signings in their rebuild.

The Dutchman will be signed for a fee of around £45million, after it was reported City wanted to make profit on the £41million they paid Bournemouth in 2020.

City plan to put the money from the Ake sale straight into a replacement, with Pau Torres, Josko Gvardiol and Mohammed Salisu all players the club have looked at.

Ake won two Premier Leagues at City in his time at the club, and was an integral part of the clubs success during that period.

Will Nathan Ake be a success at Chelsea?

