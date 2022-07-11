Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Delay Nathan Ake Sale After Facing Obstacle In Finding Replacement

Nathan Ake has been linked with a return to Chelsea for the last couple of weeks with manager Thomas Tuchel keen on adding numbers to his backline due to losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen however Manchester City may not be so eager to let him go now.

The Dutch international has only spent two seasons with Pep Guardiola at The Etihad but has struggled to make a space in the starting line-up his own with injuries not helping him as well as the fact Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are all seemingly in front of him in the pecking order.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol walking out 

So it makes sense that Ake is open to a move away and RB Leipzig centre back Josko Gvardiol has been one of the options the Premier League Champions have been exploring to replace the former Bournemouth man.

However according to the Daily Mail there is an obstacle in the way of that deal which could see Ake remain at City for this upcoming campaign.

Gvardiol is on the verge of signing a new deal with Leipzig this summer which would mean the 23-year-old would be too expensive to buy this summer also the fact he has only been with the German side for one season would make them reluctant to let him go.

