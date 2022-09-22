Report: Manchester City Director Lined Up To Become New Chelsea Director

Chelsea's director of communications has left the club and joined McClaren racing in the Formula One after 14 years at the club. Steve Atkins, announced he was leaving Chelsea today and joining another sport entirely.

Atkins will leave his role as Chelsea's head of communications and join the McClaren racing team, meaning Chelsea and Todd Boehly need to appoint a new director of communications who is first in class for the job.

Chelsea's attention has turned to Manchester City's director of corporate affairs.

Steve Atkins has departed Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Standard Sport, Chelsea have lined up Manchester City's director of corporate affairs Toby Craig to replace Steve Atkins as director of communications at Chelsea.

Atkins was there for 14 years and had a successful tenure in the role. The man who takes over for him will need to have a similar expertise and be able to carry on from where he left off.

Chelsea believe Toby Craig could be that man. Craig has PR expertise and was named in a PR week feature listing the most promising young professionals in the PR business.

Toby Craig works for City Football Group, who's global corporation is slowly but surely becoming one of the most well ran football institutions on the face of the planet bit by bit.

Manchester City's director Toby Craig will accept the role if the offer, and it's expected to be made official in the coming days by both clubs.

