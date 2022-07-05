Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Do Not Expect Bernardo Silva To Leave The Club This Summer

Manchester City are not planning on replacing Bernardo Silva this summer, as they do not expect the player to leave. The club are holding firm on their stance that the player will not leave.

Pep Guardiola stated he didn't expect Bernardo to leave the club, and Manchester City mirror the stance of their manager. They do not expect Bernardo to leave.

Bernardo Silva is wanted by Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is wanted by Barcelona

Speaking on A Twitter Space about Manchester City, Pol Ballus stated that Manchester City do not expect Bernardo Silva to leave this summer. Bernardo has been linked with a move away, but our sources here at City Transfer Room highlighted to us he wasn't expected to leave two weeks ago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club seem to hold the same idea, with Pol Ballus explaining Manchester City are not planning on replacing Silva. The journalist, who writes for the Athletic, also stated he didn't except them to replace any of the wingers leaving, with Raheem Sterling expected to leave and Gabriel Jesus already signed for Arsenal.

Barcelona believe they can sign Bernardo Silva, but Manchester City have no plans in making that a reality. The price tag for the midfielder is £80million.

Will Bernardo stay?

                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Could Manchester City Swoop Back In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Dylan Mcbennett27 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Not Force A Move From Manchester City Despite Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson10 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Cannot Wait To Link-up With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Romeo Lavia Set For Southampton Medical

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
imago1011312246h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing 17-Year Old Forward Dzenan Pejcinovic As Free Agent

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
News

Gabriel Jesus Reveals Excitement About Arsenal Move Saying 'I believe 100 per cent in Mikel'

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eye Marc Cucurella Move Next After Kalvin Phillips Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago