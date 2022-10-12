Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Enquire About Napoli's Lobotka

(Photo by IMAGO / Marco Canoniero)

Report: Manchester City Enquire About Napoli's Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka is attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with the star shining at Napoli.

Stanislav Lobotka has been quietly making an impression, appearing in every Napoli match so far this season. The Slovakia international's performances have not gone unnoticed by some big clubs in Europe.

The 27-year-old joined the Italian giants halfway through the 2019/20 season from Celta de Vigo and has since made 77 appearances for the Azzurri.

According to the Daily and Sunday Express, Chelsea and Manchester City have stated their interest in Lobotka, with the player having 'received calls' from both Premier League colossuses about a potential move to England.

The defensive midfielder is said to be in talks over a new contract at Napoli but it is believed that the club and Lobotka's agent disagree on the improved terms of the deal.

This could lead to a potential move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, especially with strong interest from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Slovakian is capable of playing slightly further forward, deputising as a box-to-box midfielder. This could be seen as a possible replacement if any of Man City's current players were to leave in the winter or summer transfer windows.

Report: Manchester City Scouts Sent To Watch Lyon Starlet - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Erling Haaland Has A €200million Release Clause - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Among 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Only Real Threat To Newcastle United Over Bruno Guimaraes - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Pep Guardiola Keen On Bringing Former Chelsea Prospect To Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

Malo Gusto Lyon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Scouts Sent To Watch Lyon Starlet

By Harri Burton
Sergio Gomez & Arthur Dias
Match Coverage

Manchester City Fail To Score For The First Time This Season In Draw With FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez and Manchester City team celebrate goal against FC Copenhagen
Match Coverage

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City: Confirmed Line-ups- Erling Haaland Rested

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Has A €200million Release Clause

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish shoots in Manchester City's win against FC Copenhagen
Match Coverage

Where To Watch: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji  and Bernardo Silva celebrate a Manchester City goal against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Team News & Predicted Line-up: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

By Jake Mahon
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Among 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Jake Mahon
Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Only Real Threat To Newcastle United Over Bruno Guimaraes

By Harri Burton