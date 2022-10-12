Report: Manchester City Enquire About Napoli's Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka has been quietly making an impression, appearing in every Napoli match so far this season. The Slovakia international's performances have not gone unnoticed by some big clubs in Europe.

The 27-year-old joined the Italian giants halfway through the 2019/20 season from Celta de Vigo and has since made 77 appearances for the Azzurri.

According to the Daily and Sunday Express, Chelsea and Manchester City have stated their interest in Lobotka, with the player having 'received calls' from both Premier League colossuses about a potential move to England.

The defensive midfielder is said to be in talks over a new contract at Napoli but it is believed that the club and Lobotka's agent disagree on the improved terms of the deal.

This could lead to a potential move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, especially with strong interest from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

The Slovakian is capable of playing slightly further forward, deputising as a box-to-box midfielder. This could be seen as a possible replacement if any of Man City's current players were to leave in the winter or summer transfer windows.

