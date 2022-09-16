Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Manchester City may sign a midfielder next summer, as there is an expectation within the club that the position will be strengthened.

Manchester City now expect to sign a midfielder this summer, with the position being made a full priority behind the scenes at the club.

The club are wary it is a position with players in it that are ageing, and the added incentive of Bernardo Silva possibly leaving the club means it's a position that certainly needed to be strengthened next summer.

The club want Jude Bellingham, but there will be other options on the list if Bellingham chooses to join Liverpool.

Will Manchester City move for Jude Bellingham?

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will look to strengthen their midfield options next summer by adding to the position and signing a player.

Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne are becoming that bit older, and Bernardo Silva has been linked heavily with a move to Barcelona either in January or next summer.

The club will now look to invest in the central midfield position, and make it a priority going forward. Players the club could look at include Jude Bellingham, who is internally admired at Manchester City. 

Frenkie De Jong

Manchester City could reignite their interest in Frenkie De Jong.

Bellingham would be a tough player to sell due to the sheer amount of interest in the player, but he would be a worthwhile investment for the present and the future.

The club could also reignite their interest for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, who was on a target list at the start of the summer according to Fabrizio Romano. A possible swap deal for Bernardo Silva could be discussed.

