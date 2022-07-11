Report: Manchester City Expected To Contact Brighton Over Marc Cucurella In Coming Days

Manchester City are expected to be back in with a bid for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella in the coming days. Brighton are expecting this eventuality, and are prepared to allow Cucurella to leave should it happen.

Cucurella himself has remained professional, and is back in pre-season training for the Seagulls. The Spaniard will not force a move, as he has a lot of respect for Brighton.

Marc Cucurella is expected to move to Manchester City IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are expected to be in contact with Brighton in the coming days over Marc Cucurella. Manchester City are heavily interested in the player, and Brighton are anticipating a bid.

Club owner Tony Bloom spoke of what they plan to do if Manchester City do make a bid, stating he will not stand in the players way.

Brighton are holding out for a fee of around €55-60million for Cucurella, who they signed from Getafe in 2021 for €16million, is set to bank Brighton a lot of profit.

Manchester City are keen to strengthen the full-back spot, which may see Joao Cancelo pushed over to right-back a bit more. This is of course of Oleksandr Zinchenko does stay at the club, amid interest from Chelsea and Everton.

Will Manchester City get Cucurella over the line?

