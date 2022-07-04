Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Eye Marc Cucurella Move Next After Kalvin Phillips Announcement

Manchester City have their eyes on Marc Cucurella next, after the Blues announced the signing of Kalvin Phillips today officially. The former Leeds midfielder signed for a fee of £42million plus £3million in add-ons, but Manchester City are not set to stop there in the window.

Marc Cucurella is a main target, and has been since day one when the window opened. City now have full attention on the Spanish full-back, with more sales being made yesterday to fund the transfer in Romeo Lavia to Southampton for £14million.

Marc Cucurella Celebrates With His Team-mates

Marc Cucurella Celebrates With His Team-mates

Mark Douglas reported earlier that Manchester City are nowhere near finished in the transfer window, with Marc Cucurella the next target on their list. Douglas also adds that Manchester City are keen on an attacking reinforcement, perhaps to replace Raheem Sterling's inevitable exit to Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella is valued at £50million by Brighton, but reports suggest City are confident they can lower the price. Manchester City have proved very astute in the market as of late, and will be confident of getting Cucurella for around £40million.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from City, with Everton and Chelsea interested in the player. Marc Cucurella would be a replacement for him, and competition for City left-back Joao Cancelo. 

