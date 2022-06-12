Report: Manchester City Eye Up Swoop For Barcelona Star Gavi

Barcelona have had some financial difficulties over the past couple of seasons and due to this, they may have to let go of one of their wonderkids.

The Catalan giants reportedly offered Gavi a new contract which was far off his demands so now could potentially be leaving the club.

Gavi on international duty IMAGO / Geisser

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Spain for the Nations League but has still found himself central to transfer rumours.

Even though he is only 17-years-old last season he played 47 games in all competitions scoring twice and assisting 6 goals.

Alongside Pedri the pair are meant to be Barcelona's future in midfield for years to come.

However that may not be the case due to the contract issue and according to The Daily Mirror Pep Guardiola has an interest in the teenage star therefore wanting him to join Manchester City.

As stated by The Daily Mirror Guardiola, Director of Football Tixiki Begiristain and CEO Ferran Soriano are all closely monitoring contract talks.

Barcelona offered Gavi a increase in wages from £20,000 a week to £33,000 however the youngster wants £77,000 meaning they were insulted by the new contract offer and that has put several of Europe's big clubs on high alert.

