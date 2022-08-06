Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Face Competition From West Ham For Alex Grimaldo

Manchester City have lost out to Chelsea in their pursuit for Marc Cucurella so are looking for left-back alternatives with Benfica's Alex Grimaldo being linked with the club.

West Ham have loaned out left-back Arthur Masuaku so are in need for another full-back to compete with Aaron Cresswell and are set to compete with the Premier League Champions for the signature of Grimaldo.

Grimaldo

Grimaldo was formally at Barcelona's youth academy 

Grimaldo was at Barcelona's academy whilst Guardiola was their manager but he never managed to make an appearance for the Catalan giants and left in 2016 to join Benfica whom he has scored 19 goals for in 249 appearances.

In his time at the Portuguese club he has won eight trophies including wining the league title three times.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones West Ham United have explored the idea of signing the Spaniard.

Any potential deal could rely on West Ham's deal for Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as the wing-back isn't convinced by joining The Hammers so Grimaldo is an alternative.

David Moyes has a lot of admiration for Grimaldo who is also a set-piece specialist like their current left-back Cresswell.

So Pep Guardiola may well miss out on a second left-back target however he is still content with using Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte in that position for cover as well as the fact that youngster Josh Esbrand-Wilson is coming though the ranks after impressing in pre-season.

