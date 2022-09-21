Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City To Battle Liverpool and Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media



Manchester City are very interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. However, they face strong competition from Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund and England superstar Jude Bellingham is quickly becoming one of the world's most sought-after young players. So, it will be of no surprise to anyone that many clubs are in the market for the 19-year-old.

Since signing for the German giants from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, Bellingham has shot to stardom and is currently one of the first names on Lucien Favre's teamsheet.

Jude Bellingham

As per The Athletic, The Black and Yellows are not the only club to appreciate the potential of the young England prodigy, with Liverpool being joined by Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid in retaining interest.

Following his superb performance against Man City in the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise Bellingham, describing him as "exceptional" during his side's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad, where the player also scored.

However, Dortmund are adamant that the midfielder is not for sale, with Man City already poaching star striker Erling Haaland from the Dortmund ranks. This may change next summer, though, with only two years remaining on Bellingham's contract.

With already a century of appearances for Dortmund, and 15 England caps, at the age of 19, Bellingham is set to be one of the most popular targets in the coming transfer windows. 

