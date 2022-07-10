Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign 16-Year Old Wonderkid From Everton
Manchester City are favourites to sign a 16-year old wonderkid from Everton this summer. The player is set to leave Everton ahead of next season.
Manchester City are keen on the young Scottish player, who has featured for Everton's under-23s this season.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are favourites to sign 16-year old Emilio Lawrence from Everton. The midfielder has attracted interest from the big 6 this season, but City are now favourites to acquire the player.
Lawrence scored seven goals and contributed to three assists in the under-18 Premier League last season. He also made two appearances in the Premier League 2.
The 16-year old is expected to announce his new club soon, but all signs point towards Manchester City signing him.
Lawrence will go into City's youth set-up, but judging by how highly rated the player is, it may not be long before he's in the first-team.
It is a big blow for Everton, who would have ideally liked to keep Lawrence.
It is not said what fee will be paid for the midfielder if any, but he will be joining an academy that has produced the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden in recent years.
Is Emilio Lawrence a smart signing?
