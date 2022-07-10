Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign 16-Year Old Wonderkid From Everton

Manchester City are favourites to sign a 16-year old wonderkid from Everton this summer. The player is set to leave Everton ahead of next season.

Manchester City are keen on the young Scottish player, who has featured for Everton's under-23s this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are favourites to sign 16-year old Emilio Lawrence from Everton. The midfielder has attracted interest from the big 6 this season, but City are now favourites to acquire the player.

Lawrence scored seven goals and contributed to three assists in the under-18 Premier League last season. He also made two appearances in the Premier League 2.

The 16-year old is expected to announce his new club soon, but all signs point towards Manchester City signing him.

Lawrence will go into City's youth set-up, but judging by how highly rated the player is, it may not be long before he's in the first-team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lawrence will join an academy that produced players like Phil Foden

Lawrence will join an academy that produced players like Phil Foden

It is a big blow for Everton, who would have ideally liked to keep Lawrence.

It is not said what fee will be paid for the midfielder if any, but he will be joining an academy that has produced the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden in recent years.

Is Emilio Lawrence a smart signing?

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Yet To Contact Villarreal Over Centre-Back Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett48 minutes ago
imago1011601443h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Asked To Leave Manchester City Amid Interest From Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1013052930h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Rejected An Approach From Chelsea For Centre-Back Aymeric Laporte

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago1013091049h
Transfer Rumours

New Manchester City Signings Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez Unveiled At The Etihad Stadium

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago1010201906h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make £76million Bid For Matthijs De Ligt To Replace Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Will Undergo His Chelsea Medical Today Ahead Of Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Laporte Spain Cover
Features/Opinions

Aymeric Laporte Returns Home to Agen to See Local Stadium Named After the Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want Yan Couto To Leave On Loan And Not Permanently

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago