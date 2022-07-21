Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

Manchester City are now reportedly favourites to sign Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres this summer. Torres has been linked to Barcelona and Manchester City in recent weeks, and even Juventus as a Matthijs De Ligt replacement, but reports from Spain are suggesting Manchester City are now favourites.

Torres can leave the club for between €50-60million, and Manchester City are reportedly ready to make him their new centre-back.

Manchester City are reportedly favourites for Pau Torres. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Villarreal based journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez, Manchester City offer Pau Torres to best conditions and are favourites to sign the player this summer. The club were reportedly in contact with the players agents in recent days, and are now in pole position to sign the Spaniard.

Pau Torres was linked to Manchester City heavily when Nathan Ake's deal to Chelsea was ongoing, but the links went stale after it fell apart.

Aymeric Laporte played the most games out of any City centre-back last season due to John Stones and Ruben Dias injury concerns, and that may be an area City are wary of.

Torres is willing to leave the club he grew up at, after guiding them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Villarreal will part way for the player for a fee of around €50million.

City are currently in negotiations for Marc Cucurella, but will walk away if Brighton do not lower their £50million asking price.

The Blue's may look to sign Pau Torres and push Nathan Ake out to left-back for cover if the Cucurella deal can't get over the line.

Barcelona share an interest in Pau Torres, but they are currently battling Chelsea for the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

