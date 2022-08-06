Report: Manchester City Forward Kayky Close To Joining Paços De Ferreira On Loan

Manchester City's Brazilian forward Kayky is close to joining Paços De Ferreira on loan according to reports from Portugal.

City will continue their theme of loans this season, with Kayky now set to join Paços De Ferreira in Portugal on loan for the season. The right winger, who has appeared in one Premier League game for City, is set to get some much needed game time abroad in the Portuguese league next season.

Kayky turned 19 last month, and is highly rated inside the club.

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Kayky is set to join Paços De Ferreira on loan until next season. The negotiations are said to be advanced, and it looks extremely likely that the deal will happen.

There is no option to buy within the deal, and it is purely to help develop the player and let him experience proper game time. The experience will stand to him when he comes back to the club next summer.

Kayky will follow the likes of Slobodan Tedic and James McAtee out the loanee door, as City continue their trend of loans this summer. Liam Delap is set to be next after the Brazilians loan deal is completed, with Stoke City said to be favourites to secure his signature.

City signed Kayky from Fluminense last April for a fee of around €9million euros, and value the player as an extreme talent for the future.

Read More Manchester City Coverage