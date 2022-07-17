Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko Now Very Close To Agreement With Arsenal

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is now reportedly very close to agreeing terms with Arsenal ahead of his move. The club have been in talks with the player since an agreement was reached with City yesterday, and talks are said to be coming to a conclusion.

Arsenal will pay Manchester City 30million for the services of the left-back, who Mikel Arteta is eager to reunite with.

|According to Freddie Paxton, Arsenal are close to finalising terms with Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The full-back has been with City since 2016, and is now set to move on to pastures new and join Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta was eager to acquire Zinchenko after missing out on Lisandro Martinez, who was announced by Manchester United today.

Zinchenko wanted more game time and a guaranteed starting spot, and didn't feel he could get that at City next season. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will deploy Zinchenko in midfield, which is his preferred position.

The deal is expected to be finalised within the next few days, and maybe even as early as tomorrow.

Manchester City are now working on signing Marc Cucurella to replace the outgoing Zinchenko. Cucurella is a priority target for City.

