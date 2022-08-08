Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Give Bernardo Silva Green Light To Join Barcelona

Manchester City have reportedly given Bernardo Silva the green light to join Barcelona this summer, and the player is now awaiting a proposal from the Catalan club.

Bernardo has always been open to offer from Barcelona, and is expected to accept the proposal when it comes. Barca are still trying to move Frenkie De Jong out or make him take a pay-cut to stay, which will free up funds for Bernardo Silva.

Barca will really try and push to make Bernardo Silva their final summer signing.

Bernardo

Manchester City have reportedly given Bernardo Silva the green light to sign Bernardo Silva.

According to Ferran Martinez in Spain, Manchester City have given Bernardo the green light to move to Barcelona and the player is now awaiting a proposal from the club. Barcelona will send the proposal once the Frenkie De Jong ordeal is sorted out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marcos Alonso is set to join the club, and Bernardo is now expected to join him soon after. Silva will be Barcelona's final summer signing, with the Catalan club having a heavy interest in the player for a number of months.

Manchester City are reportedly allowing the player to leave. Pep Guardiola did say last month in his press conference that any player who wants to leave will not be forced to stay.

Lucas Paqueta has been identified as a replacement for the Portuguese midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has name his as a player to keep an eye on should Barcelona complete a deal for Bernardo Silva.

                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Erling Haaland
Media

Manchester City Stars Take to Social Media To Celebrate Three Points and the Season Getting Underway

By Matt Skinner43 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland's Mentality Following His Hattrick Frustration

By Jake Mahon56 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Five Things We Have Learned From Manchester City's 2-0 Win Over West Ham

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Marco Verratti
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marco Verratti To Manchester City Is 'Impossible' Despite Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City Ease To Opening Day Victory Against West Ham

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago
Haaland
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat West-Ham

By Dylan Mcbennett20 hours ago
IMG_8776
Match Coverage

Manchester City Under 21's Start Off Their Season With A Convincing Win Over Liverpool

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Features/Opinions

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland Is off the Mark and Twitter Hasn’t Disappointed With Its Reaction

By Matt Skinner21 hours ago