Report: Manchester City Give Bernardo Silva Green Light To Join Barcelona

Manchester City have reportedly given Bernardo Silva the green light to join Barcelona this summer, and the player is now awaiting a proposal from the Catalan club.

Bernardo has always been open to offer from Barcelona, and is expected to accept the proposal when it comes. Barca are still trying to move Frenkie De Jong out or make him take a pay-cut to stay, which will free up funds for Bernardo Silva.

Barca will really try and push to make Bernardo Silva their final summer signing.

Manchester City have reportedly given Bernardo Silva the green light to sign Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ferran Martinez in Spain, Manchester City have given Bernardo the green light to move to Barcelona and the player is now awaiting a proposal from the club. Barcelona will send the proposal once the Frenkie De Jong ordeal is sorted out.

Marcos Alonso is set to join the club, and Bernardo is now expected to join him soon after. Silva will be Barcelona's final summer signing, with the Catalan club having a heavy interest in the player for a number of months.

Manchester City are reportedly allowing the player to leave. Pep Guardiola did say last month in his press conference that any player who wants to leave will not be forced to stay.

Lucas Paqueta has been identified as a replacement for the Portuguese midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has name his as a player to keep an eye on should Barcelona complete a deal for Bernardo Silva.

Read More Manchester City Coverage