Report: Manchester City Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Set To Join Middlesbrough On Season Long Loan
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to join Championship club Middlesbrough on a season long loan. This comes after Manchester City announced the signing of German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega yesterday from Arminia Bielefeld.
Steffen is eager for first-team football ahead of the World-Cup, and Manchester City feel the keeper needs to get experience in first-team football too.
According to Ben Jacobs of CBSSportsGolazo, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to finalize a season long loan deal to Middlesbrough. Steffen will join the Championship club for the 22/23 season. Manchester City needed to offload Steffen due to the signing of Stefan Ortega, and Middlesbrough are eager to sign the American.
Manchester City had a preference for a season-long loan as opposed to a permanent deal for the player. As of now, there is no reported obligation to buy, but Middlesbrough may try insert that in the final contract.
Manchester City believe new signing Stefan Ortega could rival Ederson, with the keeper receiving rave reviews last season in the Bundesliga.
Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is set to follow his team-mate to the Championship, as he is set to join Sheffield United on loan.
Is it a good move for Zack Steffen?
