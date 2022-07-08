Report: Manchester City Have A List Of Defenders Lined Up If They Decide To Replace Nathan Ake

Manchester City are on the verge of losing Nathan Ake to Chelsea with the London side agreeing personal terms with the defender and have a list of central defenders if they decided to go back into the transfer market to replace him.

Ake has been at City for seasons and has failed to make a statement on the starting line-up as he finds himself behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the pecking order.

Ake in action IMAGO / News Images

If he goes Pep Guardiola will only be left with three senior centre backs for the season which may leave him a bit short especially when the aim will be to challenge in all four competitions.

So they may decide to dip into the transfer market again and according to Mike McGrath there is several names that they may hold an interest in.

Villareal's Pau Torres, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol are the names that could be brought into play.

Pau Torres on international duty IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is also on the market but Manchester City and Napoli have not done any any deals in recent windows so that could provide to be a stumbling block.

Torres has been linked with Manchester United whilst Kounde has been linked with Chelsea but with Tuchel getting his man with Ake that could open the door for the Premier League Champions to make their move.