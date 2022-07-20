Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Have An Agreement On Personal Terms With Marc Cucurella

Manchester City now have an agreement on personal terms with Marc Cucurella. It was reported this morning that Manchester City were close to a full verbal agreement with Marc Cucurella, and now the club and the player have an agreement on personal terms.

Cucurella has given the green light that he wants to join Manchester City, it is now down to the two clubs to agree on a valuation for the defender.

Marc Cucurella

Manchester City have an agreement on personal terms with Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Manchester City and Marc Cucurella have an agreement on personal terms. Manchester City must now negotiate with Brighton on the fee, which the Seagulls have set at £50million.

The two clubs remain around £20million apart on a valuation for Cucurella, with Manchester City not willing to pay £50million for the player.

City have alternatives in the form of Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart, and David Raum from Hoffenheim, but Cucurella is certainly Pep Guardiola's main target to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko has joined Arsenal, and was pictured for the first time in an Arsenal tracksuit today in Orlando.

Manchester City are set to make an official bid for Cucurella in the coming days, but are reportedly not ready to meet Brighton's current asking price.

Cucurella signed a five-year deal earlier on this year and won player of the year last season at Brighton. The club are in a strong place from a negotiation stand point, but City will walk away if Brighton do not lower their asking price.

Brighton have started to monitor Nuno Tavares from Arsenal as a possible replacement for Cucurella should he leave this summer, which shows they are set to prepare for life without the Spanish defender.

