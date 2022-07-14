A year on after Manchester City paid a triple figure fee for Aston Villa's star man Jack Grealish they now have an interest in one of their up and coming youngsters who is highly rated amongst the staff at the West Midlands club.

Steven Gerrard is attempting to build a squad at Villa Park capable of challenging the top half of the table after finishing 14th in the Premier League last season and he wants to keep Carney Chukwuemeka hence why he has been offered a new contract.

Carney Chukwuemeka in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However that contract extension has not been accepted yet which has alerted many clubs to the 18-year-olds availability especially considering he has been left out of the clubs pre-season tour.

He has one year left on his contract so it is unsure whether Villa would sell this summer or let him leave on a free in a years time.

According to 90min.com Aston Villa still have hope that he will renew but the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City hold an interest in the midfielder.

Newcastle and Arsenal are also keeping on eye on the situation in case the opportunity arises to sign him.

Sides from the major European league across the continent are also keen on signing him.

